× Fayetteville Public Schools To Investigate Fencing Needs Of District’s Elementary Schools

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville Public Schools announced on Tuesday (March 14) they would conduct an audit to determine the fencing needs of all elementary schools in the district.

FPS will look at each of the elementary school playgrounds to see where fencing should be added to keep children safe.

This announcement follows the death of 6-year-old Adron Benton, who wandered away from school and fell into a private pool on March 7. The school conducted an internal investigation following the child’s death.

On Monday (March 13), a district spokesperson said five Vandergriff Elementary staff members were placed on paid administrative leave as part of the investigation, which is a standard procedure. The district confirmed that the five employees were paraprofessionals who were on the playground when the child wandered off. There were 16 students on the playground and five staff members that day.

A fence will be installed around the Vandergriff Elementary playground while the district is on Spring Break.