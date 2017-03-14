Fayetteville Public Schools To Investigate Fencing Needs Of District’s Elementary Schools

Posted 1:51 pm, March 14, 2017, by , Updated at 02:01PM, March 14, 2017

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville Public Schools announced on Tuesday (March 14) they would conduct an audit to determine the fencing needs of all elementary schools in the district.

FPS will look at each of the elementary school playgrounds to see where fencing should be added to keep children safe.

This announcement follows the death of 6-year-old Adron Benton, who wandered away from school and fell into a private pool on March 7. The school conducted an internal investigation following the child’s death.

On Monday (March 13), a district spokesperson said five Vandergriff Elementary staff members were placed on paid administrative leave as part of the investigation, which is a standard procedure. The district confirmed that the five employees were paraprofessionals who were on the playground when the child wandered off. There were 16 students on the playground and five staff members that day.

A fence will be installed around the Vandergriff Elementary playground while the district is on Spring Break.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s