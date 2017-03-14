× Man Walking Near Poteau Tracks Killed In Train Collision

POTEAU (KFSM) — A man is dead after being hit by a train Tuesday (March 14), according to Poteau police.

The incident happened about 12:20 a.m. just off the Dewey Avenue train crossing in Poteau city limits, according to a news release. The man was walking near the tracks when he was struck by a Kansas City Southern train that was heading south.

The man has not been identified at this time. His body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office.

This collision continues to be investigated, police said.