Man Walking Near Poteau Tracks Killed In Train Collision

Posted 11:13 am, March 14, 2017, by , Updated at 11:21AM, March 14, 2017

POTEAU (KFSM) — A man is dead after being hit by a train Tuesday (March 14), according to Poteau police.

The incident happened about 12:20 a.m. just off the Dewey Avenue train crossing in Poteau city limits, according to a news release. The man was walking near the tracks when he was struck by a Kansas City Southern train that was heading south.

The man has not been identified at this time. His body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office.

This collision continues to be investigated, police said.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s