Bullying during childhood may increase a person's chance of developing lifelong health problems.

Researchers at the Mayo Clinic said a form of chronic social stress that if not addressed early, can have health consequences later in life.

Wear and tear brought on by stress can lead to depression, heart disease, and diabetes.

They urge more research to fully understand bullying's impact on physical and mental health.

