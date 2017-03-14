Smithfield Foods Donates 25,000 Pounds Of Food to Northwest Arkansas Food Bank

Posted 9:31 am, March 14, 2017, by , Updated at 12:32PM, March 14, 2017

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- Smithfield Foods will donate more than 25,000 pounds of protein to Northwest Arkansas Food Bank in Lowell as part of Smithfield’s Helping Hungry Homes initiative.

This donation provides more than 100,000 servings of protein, a staple of a well-balanced meal, to the Northwest Arkansas community, where one in four people face hunger every day.

Each year, the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank distributes over 11.5 million pounds of food in Benton, Washington, Madison, and Carroll counties.

The donation was given Tuesday (March 14) at the food bank at 10:30 a.m.

 

