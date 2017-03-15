× 5NEWS Programming Changes During NCAA Tournament

FORT SMITH (KFMS) — 5NEWS will have some minor programming changes on Thursday (March 16) and Friday (March 17) due to the NCAA basketball tournament.

5NEWS at Noon will be switched to KXNW 34 on Thursday and Friday. 5NEWS at 6 will air at 5:30 p.m. both days.

Wheel of Fortune will run at its scheduled time, but it will air on KXNW 34 on Thursday and Friday.

Programming schedules will return to normal starting on Saturday (March 18).

Thank you for your patience during these scheduling changes.