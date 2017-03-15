× Amber Alert Issued For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Believed To Be With Armed 50-Year-Old Man

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. — An Amber Alert was issued for a missing 15-year-old Tennessee girl, who is believed to be with an armed 50-year-old man.

Elizabeth Thomas was reported missing from Maury County, Tennessee, and she was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a state-wide Amber Alert, and they believe the girl is with Tad Cummins, 50, reported affiliate WREG. The two could be near Decatur, Alabama.

Cummins is also believed to be armed with two guns and driving a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976ZPT.

Anyone with information about the girl or man should contact 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Maury County Sheriff’s Department at 931-375-8654.