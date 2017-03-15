× Campus Carry Bill Headed To Governor’s Office For Signature

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — House Bill 1249 is headed to Governor Asa Hutchinson’s office for a signature.

The House voted on Wednesday (March 15) to agree with the Senate’s amendments on the campus carry bill.

The original bill required state institutions to allow faculty to conceal carry on campus. But after opposition from the House and Senate, bill sponsor Rep. Charlie Collins from Fayetteville made a few changes.

A major amendment to the bill is that anyone that carries on campus is required to take an eight hour training course. The new amendment also gives students the option to carry on campus.

Private institutions are the only entities allowed to opt out of the requirement if it becomes law.

Collins is unsure when Governor Hutchinson will sign the bill, but it could be as early as Friday.