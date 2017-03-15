“Car Check With Cops” Hosted By UAPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- University of Arkansas police officers are going the extra mile to make sure that students aren't running into any car trouble over spring break.

Orange cones were set up outside of Reid Hall on Wednesday (March 15) for "Car Check With Cops." Officers check things like car fluids and tire pressure free of charge.

"Its really important that they come out and do this so they know that they can do it here by themselves and that we can walk them through it so they can understand their car a little bit better," UAPD security officer Jacob Davis said.

He says some students may be planning to travel more than 1,000 miles to reach their vacation destination.

This is the second year they've hosted the event and are hoping for a bigger turnout next year.