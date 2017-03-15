× Fayetteville Man Accused Of Kidnapping Woman At Knifepoint

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man was accused of kidnapping a woman at knifepoint and forcing her to drive him around in January 2017.

Charles Snapp was arrested on Monday (March 13) and is facing charges of kidnapping, breaking or entering, aggravated assault and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a preliminary report.

A woman told police that she agreed to give Ciera Ramirez, who is reportedly Snapp’s girlfriend, a ride to Price Cutters on Jan. 1. Ramirez said she would be right back after getting something from her hotel room at the Scottish Inn. She returned shortly afterward and got into the front passenger seat of the woman’s car.

The victim said she heard a crash, and then saw Snapp lying on the ground. He got up and then jumped into her car and pressed a knife against her side, the report states. Then he ordered Ramirez to get out of the car and pick up some items that dropped when he fell down.

While she was out of the car, another man got into the vehicle, according to the report. After Ramirez returned with the items, Snapp told the woman to drive away. The woman was later able to get away.

Another person told police that Snapp had stolen items from his truck while it was parked at the Scottish Inn earlier that day, the report states.

Snapp and Ramirez were both arrested on March 13 during a traffic stop and were taken to the Washington County Detention Center.

Ramirez, who is from Springdale, is facing charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.