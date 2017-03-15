Fort Smith Man Accused Of Raping Child

Posted 4:54 pm, March 15, 2017, by

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A man is accused of raping a child younger than 14.

Sam Lee Smith, 21, of Fort Smith is facing felony rape of a child by sexual intercourse.

A father reported Monday (March 6) that Smith was having an inappropriate relationship with his young daughter. He told police Campbell attempted to entice his daughter to run away from home and he’d hide her until she turned 18, an arrest report states.

Smith was being held Wednesday (March 15) in the Sebastian County Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

