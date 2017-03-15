Garrett’s Blog: Rain Late On Friday

Cloudy skies will continue for most of Thursday and Friday with rain chances late Friday as a cold front arrives from the north.

Breezy south winds will continue during the day and will increase the cloud cover and humidity and could lead to a stray shower during the day.

The best chance for rain will arrive after dark until midnight.

This image shows 11pm on Friday with moving from north to south. Most of the rain will be over by Saturday morning.

Sunday will also start off cloudy with possibly even a stray shower but skies will be mostly clear by the afternoon.

-Garrett

 

