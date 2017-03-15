× Hogs Slug Their Way Past Alcorn State

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)- After a thrilling walk-off victory over Alcorn State Tuesday, Arkansas baseball followed up with an even more impressive performance in the series finale. The Diamond Hogs, were dominant offensively, cruising past the Braves 11-3 to claim the midweek sweep.

The Razorbacks wasted no time getting on the board. Jake Arledge walked to leadoff the first inning then Chad Spanberger and Luke Bonfield hit back-to-back home runs. The Razorbacks bats didn’t slow down. After another walk, this time to freshman Dominic Fletcher, Jordan Macfarland hit the third home run of the inning.

“I like what we did today,” said Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn. “We had a big inning, but then we would score one here, one there, and kept adding to the lead. It’s nice to keep the momentum going on your side and stay in the dugout a little bit longer. I just think we got some guys that can swing it.”

Arkansas’ offense was humming all day tallying four home runs and 14 total hits. Fletcher led the way for the Hogs with three hits going 3-for-4 on the day. Bonfield and Macfarland had three RBIs each.

Next Arkansas begins the conference portion of their schedule. The Razorbacks will host Mississippi State for a three-game series starting Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Baum Stadium.