Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OZARK (KFSM) -- The Ozark Police department is looking for a woman who was caught on security footage stealing a donation jar.

The footage shows a woman place her items on the counter and cover the donation jar with a jacket. She walks away from the counter for a brief moment. When she returns she gathers the items under jacket, including the donation jar and leaves.

If you know the woman in the video or have any other information, contact Ozark police.