Parents Still Lose Sleep Over Grown Children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're a parent you don't really need a study to tell you that kids can cause you to lose sleep.

However a new study shows many parents with grown children still feel the stress, as well.

Researchers examined data on 186 heterosexual couples who had an average of two to three adult children.

The study showed the more support parents gave, the more stressed they were, ultimately effecting their sleep.

Lack of sleep is associated with negative physical, mental, and relationship problems.

Parents can positively deal with stress with better eating habits, exercise, and if needed therapy.

Segment Sponsored By: Mercy Health Systems