Sheriff: Rogers Man Pawns Grandpa's Guns, Steals Checks To Buy Drugs

ROGERS (KFSM) — A Rogers man is facing several felony theft charges after he allegedly pawned guns that he had stolen from his grandfather.

The man called the Benton County Sheriff’s Department on Feb. 19 and said that his grandson, Shane Williams, had stolen 16 of his guns and several checks, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Williams told deputies that he had stolen the guns and several checks from his granddad in order to buy drugs, the affidavit states. He told deputies that he wanted to make things right.

The sheriff’s department found 13 guns that Williams had pawned at several Northwest Arkansas pawn shops, but some have yet to be located, the affidavit states.

Williams, 33, was arrested on Tuesday (March 14), and he was taken to the Benton County Detention Center, according to booking documents. He is facing 16 counts of felony theft by receiving, felony breaking or entering, and 16 counts of misdemeanor unlawful transfer of stolen property to a pawn shop.