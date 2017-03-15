× The Jones Center Provides Full List Of Spring Break Week Activities

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Spring Break kicks off Monday (March 20) and The Jones Center has a full week of fun planned for the entire family.

Monday: Spring Break Kickoff

Outrageous fun on inflatables in our gym.

Time: Noon-8 p.m.

Location: Gymnasium

Cost: $3 per person, Grades K-5

Tuesday: Beach Party

Pull out the swimsuit and join us for a party at the pool.

Time: Noon-8 p.m.

Location: Leisure Splash Pool

Cost: $3 per person, recommended for all ages

Wednesday: Toddler Gym

Toddlers own the gym during this special playtime.

Time: Noon-8 p.m.

Location: Gymnasium

Cost: $3 per person

Thursday: Spring Family Block Party

Bring the family and enjoy games and activities with the Camp War Eagle staff.

Time: 5-7 p.m.

Location: Outdoor plaza

Cost: Free

Friday: Frozen Friday

Join the princesses from Disney’s Frozen for ice skating, crafts and hot chocolate.

Time: Noon-2 p.m.

Location: Ice rink

Cost: $3 per person, all ages

Friday Night Skate

Enjoy more time on the ice.

Time: 2 to 10 p.m.

Location: Ice Rink

Cost: $3 per person, all ages

Spring Break Family Movie Marathon

Bring the entire family for a FREE movie every day beginning at 2 p.m. in the auditorium.

Monday: Up

Tuesday: The Emperor’s New Groove

Wednesday: Big Hero 6

Thursday: The Lego Movie

Friday: Frozen

Beyond Spring Break Week, The Jones Center offers several programs for adults and kids throughout the year. Classes include gymnastics, Taekwondo, swimming, figure skating, hockey and more. While the kids are learning a new activity, parents can workout at the fitness center or take a fitness class from some highly trained instructors. More information call 479-756-8090 or visit www.thejonescenter.net.

View the Facebook event here.