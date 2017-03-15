The Jones Center Provides Full List Of Spring Break Week Activities
SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Spring Break kicks off Monday (March 20) and The Jones Center has a full week of fun planned for the entire family.
Monday: Spring Break Kickoff
Outrageous fun on inflatables in our gym.
Time: Noon-8 p.m.
Location: Gymnasium
Cost: $3 per person, Grades K-5
Tuesday: Beach Party
Pull out the swimsuit and join us for a party at the pool.
Time: Noon-8 p.m.
Location: Leisure Splash Pool
Cost: $3 per person, recommended for all ages
Wednesday: Toddler Gym
Toddlers own the gym during this special playtime.
Time: Noon-8 p.m.
Location: Gymnasium
Cost: $3 per person
Thursday: Spring Family Block Party
Bring the family and enjoy games and activities with the Camp War Eagle staff.
Time: 5-7 p.m.
Location: Outdoor plaza
Cost: Free
Friday: Frozen Friday
Join the princesses from Disney’s Frozen for ice skating, crafts and hot chocolate.
Time: Noon-2 p.m.
Location: Ice rink
Cost: $3 per person, all ages
Friday Night Skate
Enjoy more time on the ice.
Time: 2 to 10 p.m.
Location: Ice Rink
Cost: $3 per person, all ages
Spring Break Family Movie Marathon
Bring the entire family for a FREE movie every day beginning at 2 p.m. in the auditorium.
Monday: Up
Tuesday: The Emperor’s New Groove
Wednesday: Big Hero 6
Thursday: The Lego Movie
Friday: Frozen
Beyond Spring Break Week, The Jones Center offers several programs for adults and kids throughout the year. Classes include gymnastics, Taekwondo, swimming, figure skating, hockey and more. While the kids are learning a new activity, parents can workout at the fitness center or take a fitness class from some highly trained instructors. More information call 479-756-8090 or visit www.thejonescenter.net.
