Two Teens Accidentally Shot After One Pulls Trigger While Sticking Gun In Waistband, Police Said

MOUNTAINBURG (KFSM) — Two 17-year-old boys were shot in the leg on Tuesday (March 14) after one of the teens accidentally pulled the trigger of a handgun while trying to stick it in the waistband of his pants.

The two friends were hiking through the woods along W. John Wright Lane, just outside of Mountainburg city limits about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a Mountainburg police report.

One of the boys had a gun, which he tried to put in the front waistband of his pants, the report states. While he was doing that, he accidentally pulled the trigger and a bullet hit him in the left thigh and the other boy in the right shin leg. The boy who was hit in the shin said he thought the bullet was lodged in his leg.

Both boys were taken to Mercy Fort Smith, and have since been released.

Police said the boys’ had a .22-caliber handgun, which had been taken from his parents. The parents said they weren’t aware the boy had a gun.