Undefeated Fort Smith Girls Gymnastics Team Wins State Championship Tournament

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A Fort Smith gymnastics squad recently won the Arkansas State Championship tournament after an incredible undefeated season.

Flame Gymnastic’s Level 6 team won every single competition they were in during the 2016-2017 season. This is the first time that Flame has had an undefeated gymnastic’s team.

The girls competed in Texas, Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma, which was an international competition, winning each one.

The girls are aged from 8-12, and are led by coaches Ava Lovell and Mike Sapp.