Washington County Lieutenant Was Shot A Year Ago Today

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- A year ago today (March 15) Washington County Lieutenant Ti Augustine was shot while responding to a 911 call.

A woman called 911 and told dispatchers that her son had a shotgun and was suicidal.

Police said Raymond Plumlee shot Augustine in the hip with a shotgun. A mental evaluation found that Plumlee suffers from schizophrenia and is unfit for trial.

“I don't think about it too much. I just think about the things that need to get done, moving on and trying to get where I can go do all the things that I want to do,” Augustine said.

Augustine said he's been back at work full-time since October. He's not out patrolling yet, but he said he's looking forward to it.

“I'm feeling good. I'm getting around well. I'm still going to physical therapy at least two times a week, usually three. I've got a little ways to go yet but I'm walking without a cane or crutches so everything is good, I'm blessed,” he said.

Less than a month after he was shot, Augustine was honored with the sheriff's unit citation award and the medal of merit. He said the support through this has been overwhelming and this incident has made him have a deeper appreciation for the people he works with and the jobs each of them do.

“Facebook posts and people stopping and checking on us and helping out with things we couldn't do in the beginning and just so many things and the Sheriff's office here is fantastic and I say family...it's really like a family, not like co-workers it's very close and they do so much for us,” he said.

Lieutenant Augustine said he hopes that Plumlee is getting the help that he needs. If treatment is successful, he could face a trial in the future.