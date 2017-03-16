Benton County Sheriff Searches For Indecent Exposure Suspect

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Benton County Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in an indecent exposure incident.

The incident occurred in a parking area off of Highway 72 between Bentonville and Pea Ridge. 

If you have any information about the vehicle or the incident, contact Detective Santos at (479) 271-1008.

