Big Men To Decide Opening Round Matchup

GREENVILLE, S.C. (KFSM) - It used to be called the paint, now it's just lighter colored hardwood but it could be the difference between Arkansas and Seton Hall when they tip off at 12:30 on Friday.

Arkansas, of course, has the big man Moses Kingsley, the preseason SEC player of the year but he's going to be going up against a player most across the country are high in Angel Delgado. The Seton Hall center averages 13 rebounds a game, that's the most in the country. Kingsley's going to have to have a big day in the paint, but he's also gonna need some help on the glass.

"You can't just guard him with one person, Delgado," Arkansas coach Mike Anderson said. "You gotta keep him off the glass, but he has a great presence down low. He can face up, he's a great passer. You can't just let him get it in the paint cause he'll destroy you. He passes it so well, but yet he can use his body to score it as well"

So that's the story inside, but of course Arkansas is successful when they have good guard play. The Razorbacks have solid guards but they're facing one of the better guards in the country. Khadeem Carington has been battle tested against guys like Villanova's Josh Hart and other Big East guards that play so well and have been playing so well the last year or two. But the thing where Arkansas can exploit that is depth. Arkansas has Jaylen Barford, Daryl Macon, Dusty Hannahs, a lot of guards that maybe can combine to shut down Carrington, but regardless it's gonna be a very important matchup in tomorrow's game

"They play seven people and we play ten, so when they get tired we just keep going, keep going," Arkansas guard Jaylen Barford said.

"We play ten people and they play seven," Arkansas guard Daryl Macon said. "So if we play the way we're supposed to play, there's no way a team can play seven players with us."

Tip off set for 12:30 on Friday as Arkansas is taking on Seton Hall.