× Centerton Police Arrest Second Suspect In Connection To NWA Bank Robbery

CENTERTON (KFSM) — Centerton Police arrested a second suspect on Thursday (March 16) in connection to a bank robbery in Centerton.

The robbery occurred on Dec. 23, 2016 at First National Bank of Northwest Arkansas at 350 E. Centerton Blvd.

After investigating, police obtained and served an arrest warrant at a residence in Springdale.

Police said the suspect is a 16-year-old male whose identity cannot be released at this time due to his age.

The investigation continues and further details may be released at a later date.