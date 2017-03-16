× Homicide Suspect Arrested After Allegedly Threatening To Kill Witness In Case

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man was arrested on Wednesday (March 15) after he allegedly threatened a witness who presented evidence in a homicide investigation.

Bruce Heard, 25, is facing felony charges of intimidating a witness, domestic battery and terroristic threatening, and a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a minor, according to a preliminary report. Forrest City Police also advised the Fayetteville Police Department that they had probable cause to arrest Heard for murder.

A Forrest City officer called FPD late Wednesday night and tipped off officers that Heard had been threatening a witness in an apartment on N. Crown. The report states that the officer was talking to the witness when Heard started threatening the woman.

Police went to the woman’s apartment, and she said that Heard had just left, the report states. She said he showed up earlier and began yelling at her because “he was going to be arrested for murder because of her.” The woman told him that she cooperated with the Forrest City Police Department and gave them an incriminating recording.

Heard demanded to see the woman’s phone, but she refused. Eventually he punched her and threw a can at her, the report states. The woman’s 5-year-old nephew was present during the encounter.

While Heard was there a Forrest City officer called the woman, and eventually the officer and Heard began talking. Heard started yelling again, and told the officer the witness was the reason he was going to jail.

The woman left her apartment and started walking away, and Heard started following her and threatened to kill her, the report states. She said she hung up with the deputy at that point because she wanted to call her sister to pick her up since she was afraid Heard would hurt or kill her.

Shortly afterward, Fayetteville police arrested Heard at S. Curtis street and he was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $10,000 bond.