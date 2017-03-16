Increase in Vasectomy’s During March Madness

Posted 3:37 pm, March 16, 2017, by

Talk about March Madness, it looks like the college basketball tourney is a hot time for men to schedule a vasectomy.

The Cleveland Clinic said it logged a 10% increase in vasectomies before the NCAA men's college basketball tournament between 2014 and 2016.

Given that the typical recovery time from the sterilization surgery is two days, which would give patients plenty of time to watch while recovering.

It doesn’t stop at college hoops though, the Cleveland Clinic said it's seen jumps in vasectomies before the masters golf tournament as well as the release of popular video games.

Segment Sponsored By: Mercy Health Systems

