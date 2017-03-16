Hogs, Seton Hall Go Through Workouts Day Before NCAA Opener

Posted 1:12 pm, March 16, 2017, by , Updated at 01:27PM, March 16, 2017

GREENVILLE, S.C. (KFSM) — The Arkansas Razorbacks will be taking on Seton Hall in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday (March 17) at 12:30 p.m.

5NEWS headed to Greenville, South Carolina for the tournament and will provide full game coverage.

5NEWS sports director Bobby Swofford and sports reporter Andrew Scaglione shared a preview ahead of the game on Thursday afternoon (March 16).

Arkansas Razorback's men's basketball coach Mike Anderson shared how the players are preparing for Friday's game.

 

 

