× Springdale Woman’s Heated Jacket Bursts Into Flames After Battery Ignites

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Springdale woman had a close call after her jacket caught on fire earlier this week.

Springdale police said in a Facebook post that a woman was charging the battery pack of her heated jacket when the battery overheated and ignited. The jacket caught on fire.

The woman had to be treated for smoke inhalation, and she is now doing fine.

Police asked people to follow the manufacturer’s recommendations any time you charge a device or appliance.