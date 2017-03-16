The Scott Family Amazeum Hosts Spring Break Activities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- If you're looking for a way to keep the kiddos learning over spring break, the Amazeum has several engaging activities for the whole family.

Imagination Staycation is happening at the Scott Family Amazeum during Spring Break 2017, March 11-26. All of these activities are included in the $9.50 admission fee or membership.

There's a giraffe in the lobby! Our way cool tinkering peeps were inspired by giraffe-momma-to-be April, A lifesize giraffe made of pool noodles. The staff thinks this giraffe needs a name and will take your suggestions.

Pool noodle animals on the lose! Play Facilitators will be happy to introduce you to their pool noodle pets. There will be several animals made of pool noodles for you to visit in the Outdoor Playscape.

Elephants practice good dental hygiene. Believe it or not, elephants do brush their teeth. On Wednesday (March 22) staff will show how to make the toothpaste.

Journey through themed rooms in our giant cardboard maze. Using navigational might, you can find your way through the giant maze.

There's also a camp parents can register their kids for, but payment is required in advance. For more details, click here.