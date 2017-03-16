× Winslow Woman Faces Arson, Burglary Charges

WINSLOW (KFSM) — A Winslow woman is accused of setting fire to her ex-boyfriend’s home, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Sandra June McCain was arrested Monday in connection with residential burglary and arson. McCain was captured on game camera photographs entering and leaving the property shortly before flames started emitting from the home, according to the affidavit.

The owner of the property identified McCain as his ex-girlfriend from surveillance footage taken at the home. McCain didn’t deny being the woman in the photographs, but told investigators she had worked Monday in Springdale from 8 a.m. to noon, according to the affidavit.

A Washington County Road Department employee working near Woods Road saw a white Buick pass him about 12:56 p.m. Monday and pull into the driveway at 21597 Woods Road, according to the affidavit. Minutes later, the Buick came speeding past and the employee noticed smoke near the home. He called 911 after seeing flames coming from the residence.

The Washington County fire marshal did not immediately return a message seeking comment about damage to the home.

McCain was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center after posting a partial bond of $5,000.