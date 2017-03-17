24th Annual Lawn & Garden Show Kicks Off In Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- If you're a gardener with a green thumb, or even if you're a beginner learning the basics, there's a great event happening this weekend (March 17 to 19) for all garden enthusiasts.

The Arkansas River Valley Master Gardeners, along with the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, presents the 24th Annual Arkansas River Valley Lawn and Garden Show at the Fort Smith Convention Center.

During the month of February, the area saw record high temperatures, which made some trees and plants bloom earlier than usual. Experts said although spring officially starts on Monday (March 20) and the weather is already pretty fair and warm, it's still too early to start planting your flowers because it's still a little too cold once the sun goes down.

But if you feel the need to get your hands dirty and are wanting to bring some color into your yard, experts said it's okay to start planting perennials right now. However, you'll want to hold off on planting annuals and bedding plants until the end of April.

"If you put stuff out too early, a lot of times it may freeze and you have to start all over again," said the manager of Neumeier's Nursery, Joseph Neumeier. "It's more of a money saver that you don’t start too early and get things ahead of time," he added.

Folks can learn more helpful tips like this at the Lawn and Garden Show. The master planters will offer educational seminars for gardeners of all different skill levels.

Several vendors are also set up selling gardening tools, plants and fun yard art.

The show is happening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $5 for those 12 and older; children 11 and younger are free. The one ticket gets you in the door all three days.