Campus Carry Bill: How Our Local Legislators Voted

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — House Bill 1249 is headed to Governor Asa Hutchinson’s office for a signature.

The House voted on Wednesday (March 15) to agree with the Senate’s amendments on the campus carry bill.

The bill will allow anyone with a concealed carry permit to carry on college campuses in Arkansas if they take an eight hour training course. The final version of the bill also gives students the chance to carry guns on campus. The original bill required state institutions to allow only faculty to carry on campus.

Governor Hutchinson said the training is an important part of the bill. He is expected to sign the bill into law next week.

“I want to be able to work with the state police and with our campus officials to make sure that we do this in the right way and that we emphasizing safety and security and coordinate that effort with law enforcement,” Hutchinson said.

Here is a list of the legislators in our area who voted in favor of the campus carry bill:

Charlie Collins, R-Fayetteville

Dan M. Douglas, R-Bentonville

Grant Hodges, R-Rogers

Austin McCollum, R-Bentonville

Clint Penzo, R-Springdale

Rebecca Petty, R-Rogers

Mathew Pitsch, R-Fort Smith

Jeff Williams, R-Springdale

Jana Della Rosa, R-Rogers

Justin Boyd, R-Fort Smith

Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville

The following legislators voted against the bill:

Greg Leding, D-Fayetteville

George B. McGill, D-Fort Smith

David Whitaker, D-Fayetteville

Below is a full list of votes: