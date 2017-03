× Check the Webb

If you’re trying to do a Pub Crawl for St. Patty’s Day you may want to have an umbrella on you. Iso. Showers will be possible tonight across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

As we head into the weekend, Saturday is looking spectacular!

We’ll continue to see the Temps┬árise through Monday.

Late week next week could bring about the return of strong storms to the region.

– Chris Webb