Fayetteville Bakery Offering Spring Break Decorating Camp For Kids

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Rick's Bakery in Fayetteville is offering a decorating camp for kids during spring break.

Campers will learn basic decorating techniques and will take home their goodies to share with family and friends.

"They get to learn how to decorate on donuts, cakes, cookies and show them how to do rainbows, turtles, flowers, butterflies. A lot of spring decorations and some other things too," event planning assistant Allie Coss said. "For the kids to be able to come in here for spring break it gets them out of the house, gives them something fun to do, something new that they've never tried so just something to get them happy and excited for spring to come around."

The cost of one class is $30 and two or more classes is $25.

Call or visit Rick's Bakery to sign up. The bakery asks that you sign up in advance. Kids must be six years old or older.