× Hogs Hold Off Seton Hall In Opening Round Of NCAA Tournament

GREENVILLE, SC (KFSM) – Mike Anderson said he and the Arkansas Razorbacks came to Greenville, South Carolina to dance.

The Hogs are doing the two-step into the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas’ defense forced Seton Hall into a four minute scoring drought late in the second half as the Razorbacks posted a 77-71 win inside Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Seton Hall was called for a flagrant foul with less than 25 second left, allowing Arkansas to hit a pair of free throws and keep possession to help put the game away.

Arkansas took a 72-71 lead with 59 seconds left after a Seton Hall turnover and Jaylen Barford got behind the Pirates defense for an easy layup. The Razorbacks then got possession after traveling call with 24.6 seconds left with the Pirates down one.

Moses Kingsley led Arkansas with 23 points and four blocks while Barford added 20 for the Razorbacks. Dusty Hannahs finished with 14 points while Dustin Thomas set his personal best with 13 points as a member of the Razorbacks.

Arkansas was dominated on the glass as Seton Hall had a 46-32 rebounding advantage but the Pirates shot just 35 percent from the field. Arkansas was 46 percent from the field but went just 3-of-7 from 3-point range.