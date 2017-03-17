× Huntsville Man Killed In Three-Car Accident

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A Huntsville man died after he was involved in a three-car accident on Friday afternoon (March 17).

Billy Gene Keys, 52, died after another vehicle crossed the center line and hit his car head-on while he was driving west on Highway 45 shortly after noon, according to an Arkansas State Police fatality report.

Keys’ vehicle went off the road and overturned, the report states. He was pronounced dead from injuries he received in the collision.

Another vehicle traveling behind Keys’ car also hit the vehicle that crossed the center line. However, both of those drivers were okay.