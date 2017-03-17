× JCPenney Reveals List Of 138 Closing Stores

(KFSM) — On Friday (March 17) JCPenney revealed the 138 stores that are scheduled to close starting in April.

Two Arkansas JCPenney stores will close in Benton and Blytheville. The Rogers JCPenney, which was earlier rumored to be on the list of store closures, will remain open.

Stores in four Oklahoma cities will close: Altus, Claremore, Ponca City and Stillwater.

Most of the stores will begin the liquidation process on April 17.

The store closures are coming as part of an effort to provide sustainable growth and increase the company’s long-term profitability.

The full list of store closings can be found here.