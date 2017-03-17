× Knight Leads Hogs To SEC Opener Win

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)- Riding off the momentum of a midweek sweep Arkansas handled Mississippi State at home, winning the SEC opener 3-1. The victory snapped the Diamond Hogs’ conference losing streak, their last SEC win was on April 30th, 2016.

Starting pitcher Blaine Knight kept the bats nearly quiet. The right-hander struck out 11 batters in seven innings of work, setting a career-high in strike outs. Knight only allowed one run off of three hits in his stint on the mound Friday night.

Arkansas’ offense was able to get going early on. In the bottom of the first inning, Luke Bonfield hit a two-run home run to put the Hogs on top 2-1. But, the Bulldogs’ ace Konnor Pikington was able to hold of the Arkansas for the most part through eight innings of work. Grant Koch was able to hit a solo home run in the sixth inning to give Arkansas the lead 3-1, but in total the Razorbacks only mustered four hits off of Pikington.

Arkansas (15-4, 1-0) will seek the series win against Mississippi State (12-7, 01) tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. in Baum Stadium.