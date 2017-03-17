Local High School Takes On 90s Classic In Lip Dub Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- Students and teachers at Rogers Heritage High School took on an MC Hammer classic.

The broadcasting students helped plan, direct and edit a lip dub project.

The organizers of the project said they did this because it was something everyone could be a part of.

"It's almost like a pep rally but it feels more inclusive. Everyone is just like connecting so that is the main reason why we do it because just the school, together, it`s so great to see and watch," co-executive director Lexie Olivarez said.

An estimated 700 students and teachers took part in the project.

"For certain students, it's kinda hard to get themselves out there and, with this, it helps get students out of their shell," co-executive director Eduardo Baez said.

You can find the full video on the school's YouTube page.