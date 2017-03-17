New Research: Cheese May Increase Risk In Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new study links eating certain types of cheeses to an increased risk of a deadly disease, cancer.

Research at New York's Roswell Park Cancer Institute reveals eating too much cheese specifically cheddar and cream cheese, can raise a woman's risk of getting breast cancer by more than 50%.

The data measured the dairy intake of more than 3,000 women over an 11 year period. It found most dairy products contain a growth hormone that encourages malignant cell growth.

Yogurt on the other hand reduces the risk by 30%.

