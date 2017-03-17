× Police: Rogers man sent sexually graphic videos over Facebook

ROGERS (KFSM) — A Rogers man upset with his wife and their finances retaliated by sending homemade pornographic movies to family members through Facebook, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Churchie Black, 35, was arrested Wednesday in connection with unlawful distribution of sexual images or recordings, a Class A misdemeanor.

After the couple separated, Black’s wife said she received several calls and texts from Black on Feb. 12, which included four or five pornographic movies they made together, according to the affidavit. Police found a Facebook account linked to Black under a different name that sent the videos to his wife’s mother and grandmother, according to the affidavit.

Black was being held Friday at the Benton County Jail on a $3,000 bond.

A Class A misdemeanor is the most serious type of misdemeanor in Arkansas, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401. It is punishable by up to a year in jail or a maximum fine of $2,500.