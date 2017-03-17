× Proposed Bill Would Increase Interstate Speed Limits To 75 MPH

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — If you have a need for speed, you’re not alone — so does the Arkansas House of Representatives.

The Arkansas House easily passed House Bill 2057 on Thursday (March 16), which would up the speed limit on freeways to 75 mph and highways to 65 mph. The bill passed 93-0.

Now the bill will head to the Arkansas Senate committee on transportation, technology, and legislative affairs.

If passed, the bill would also change the law for semi drivers, letting them travel 5 mph below the maximum speed limit. Currently trucks over one and a half tons must travel 10 mph below the maximum speed limit.

Rep. DeAnn Vaught (R-4) was the lead sponsor of the bill.