Three Teens Arrested After Armed Robbery Of Springdale Liquor Store, Police Say

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Three teenage boys were arrested on Thursday (March 16) after stealing a bottle of whiskey from a Springdale liquor store and threatening an employee with a gun, Springdale police said.

The three teenagers attempted to shoplift a bottle of whiskey from Fiesta Liquor around 4:30 p.m., but an employee confronted them outside the store, according to a Springdale Police Department press release. A 16-year-old boy pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the employee, and then the three teenagers took off on foot.

Police caught up with the teens and they were arrested.

German Gonzalez-Carrasquillo, 18, is facing an accomplice to aggravated robbery charge, the release states. The 16-year-old boy is facing aggravated robbery and a 17-year-old boy is facing accomplice to aggravated robbery.