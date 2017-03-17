White House Proposes Budget Cuts For Meals On Wheels Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The White House recently proposed budget cuts for the program that provides thousands of meals in Northwest Arkansas alone.

There are six senior centers in Fayetteville that participate in the Meals on Wheels program.

Center director Cayla Wilson said it takes a little more than $10,000 a month to run the program.

"It keep that senior who is home bound home and so they don't have to accrue the cost of a nursing home or someone coming to stay with them 24 hours a day," Wilson said.

Senator John Boozman told 5NEWS what the cut could mean for the state of Arkansas.

"I suspect that they'll be cuts throughout the system but i don't see the wholesale elimination of programs like the president's talking about," Boozman said.

The Meals on Wheels program does take donations, but a portion of the funding comes from the federal government.