An Early Spring Brings Fleas And Ticks Along

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- An early spring is usually fun for everyone. However, the pleasantly warm temperatures can bring with it a few pest problems for your canine friends and, in some cases, your ankles.

Veterinarians say these temperatures are perfect for fleas and ticks to come out after winter hibernation.

Although the pesky pest aren't as prevalent during the winter if it isn't cold enough you may be putting your pets at risk.

"A mild winter sometimes does increase the problem -- it often does," said veterinarian Dr. Herring.

Pet owner Megan Sabo said she was surprised to find fleas on her dogs in January last year, so she started their treatment earlier this year to prevent the issue.

With the official start of spring less than a month away vets suggest that you start your pets on their prescribed flea treatment.

If you think you might have a flea issue it's best that you come in right away to have the problem treated.