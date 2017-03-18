× Booneville Man Dies In Rollover Crash On Arkansas Highway

LOGAN COUNTY (KFSM)– A Booneville man is dead after a rollover crash on Arkansas Highway 23 Friday (March 17), according to Arkansas State Police.

The victim has been identified as 66-year-old Allen Pumphrey of Booneville, according to a crash report.

Pumphrey was headed northbound on Highway 23 when he crossed the center line, struck a ditch and rolled, according to police. It happened near Ione, which is south of Booneville.

His passenger Michael C. Horton, 29, was injured in the crash. He was taken to UAMS in Little Rock.