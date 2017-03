Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENVILLE, S.C. (KFSM)--Calling the Hogs has become a ritual at any and all Razorback sporting events. But how many Arkansas fans traveled to the NCAA tournament in South Carolina? And how many locals actually know what calling the hogs is? Find out what the east coast perception of the famed Fayetteville cheer is.

#8 Arkansas takes on #1 North Carolina in the round of 32 at 5:10 PM on Sunday. The game is on TNT.