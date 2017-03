FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Razorbacks and Tar Heels have played eight times since their first showdown in 1979, when No. 10 Arkansas lost to No. 3 North Carolina in Greensboro, N.C. The two programs play at 5:10 p.m. Sunday on TNT in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. This gallery revisits the history between the two schools.