Arkansas Completes SEC Weekend Sweep

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)- Arkansas was able to claim their first SEC series sweep of the season, after beating Mississippi State 6-1 Sunday night. The Razorbacks improved to 17-4 overall and 3-0 in league play.

Arkansas built a 3-0 lead in the third inning. Instead of home runs, the Diamond Hogs strung together three singles from Eric Cole, Jax Biggers, and Carson Shaddy. The Hogs scored on a sacrifice fly, passed ball, and infield hit. Jake Arledge added an RBI-single in the fourth inning, adding to Arkansas lead 4-0.

The Hogs’ pitchers were also clicking offensively in Sunday’s series finale. Josh Alberius had his best outing of the year, working for four innings not allowing a run. The Redshirt senior struck out three batters and just allowed one run. Dominic Taccolini closed out the game for Arkansas. The senior gave up Brent Rooker’s solo home run in the sixth inning. Other than the homer Taccolini was great on the mound, walking just a single batter and striking out five Bulldogs. In the final four innings Taccolini earned his first save of the season for allowing just one hit and one run.

Arkansas will ply a single game on Wednesday at Baum Stadium to close out their homestand against New Orleans. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m.