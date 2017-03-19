Check the Webb: Warm, Sunny Start to Spring

Posted 10:15 pm, March 19, 2017, by , Updated at 10:26PM, March 19, 2017

We’ll see a little bit of everything this week (except snow!).  To start things off, we’ll be very warm and continue to see Sunshine!

Temperatures will generally be in the mid to upper 80s for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Monday with only slightly cooler temperatures for Tuesday. A cold front swings through the area early Wednesday to cool us down a tad. Highs will still be around the 60º mark for us.

Rain will also be a possibility for us Wednesday.  The cool temps don’t last however.  We’re back into the upper 70s to low 80s as we head into Thursday and rain chances return once again on Friday.

Friday we are keeping a close eye on because it could pose our next severe weather threat.  It’s too early to tell what exactly we can expect but just be generally aware that weather may be on the rough side for the entire region as we reach the end of the work week.

