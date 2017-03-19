Hackett Student Is Awarded After Helping Contain Grass Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HACKETT (KFSM)- 18 year old, Daniel Boyles is receiving quite a bit of recognition from police, firefighters and the city of Hackett after he helped contain a grass fire, preventing property damage.

Last month, a grass fire broke out on Highway 45 just outside of Hackett. Boyles and his father, Kevin Henry were on their way back to town from Fort Smith when they saw the smoke.

"I drove past it because it wasn't looking like it was anything," Henry said. "I drove down to Hackett and I didn't see any firemen or anything, so Dan said I he thinks we need to turn around and check it out. When we got there, there was a guy out by the barn. Darn ran through the smoke, he did really good."

Hackett Police Chief, Darrell Spells was first on the scene and says he saw someone he knew as he approached the property.

"As I was walking up the driveway where it was getting kind of close, I saw a familiar face in Daniel," Spells said. "Daniel was leading the bucket brigade and he was trying to stoop the fire from spreading, he did a really good job."

Now, Daniel is being recognized by the Hackett Police Department.

"He got a challenge coin and this plaque from the city and he also got this cool shirt that says, 'Send me,' Henry said. "It's a prayer that the polce and fire department use."

Henry said it was a lot of work to keep the fire from spreading, but it hasn't stopped Daniel. 5NEWS asked Daniel what he wanted to be when he grows up and he said, "A firefighter."

Daniel is continuing to make the entire city of Hackett proud.

"He's a special young man," Spells said. "We think a lot of him out here."

Henry said he is planning on making a shadowbox for Daniel's challenge coin and the duo will hang the plaque up in his room. Daniel said he also plans to continue playing football later this year for the Hackett Hornets.