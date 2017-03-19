× Homers Lift Hogs Over MSU

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)- Arkansas hit two home runs in the same inning Saturday night, which was enough to edge Mississippi State 5-4. The victory over the Bulldogs marked the Razorbacks first SEC series win of the season

Mississippi State got on the scoreboard first, at the top of the second inning, but it didn’t take long for Arkansas to answer back. In the bottom of the second inning, Carson Shady smashed a two-run shot. Fellow junior Chad Spanberger followed with a three-run homer to make it 5-1, giving the Hogs all the leverage they needed to win the game. Shaddy finished the game 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBI’s and a walk.

Pitcher Cannon Chadwick came to the mound in the seventh inning looking to get the Hogs out of a bases loaded jam. The Bulldogs were able to get one run off of a sacrifice fly, but Chadwick was able to strike out the next batter to get out of the jam. The senior held off Mississippi State in the final innings, striking out five batters, earning him his second save of the season.

Arkansas( 16-4, 2-0) will look for the series sweep tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. at Baum Stadium.